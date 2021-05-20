Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Honda Motor has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Honda Motor has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honda Motor to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

