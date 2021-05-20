Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

