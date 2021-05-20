Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.61

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.61 and traded as high as $123.16. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $118.98, with a volume of 57,884 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

