Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Shares of HWDN stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 780 ($10.19). 1,396,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 713.38. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

