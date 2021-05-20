Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 75,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

