Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

