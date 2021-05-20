HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HPQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
