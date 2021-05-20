HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.