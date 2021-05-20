H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

HRUFF stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

