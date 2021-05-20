H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$16.75 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$15.71 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 157358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 over the last ninety days.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.