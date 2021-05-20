HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0002

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $35,640.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,941.75 or 1.00163714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00039716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.01319392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.39 or 0.00550170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00348227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00122329 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005066 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

