HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah Sells 18,000 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $488.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.74 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.