Hui (“Harry”) Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £491.23 million and a PE ratio of 18.52. Atalaya Mining Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.06 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.10.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

