HUNT Market Capitalization Tops $22.55 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $13,012.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

