HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

HUYA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

