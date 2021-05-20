I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 370,644 shares.The stock last traded at $63.08 and had previously closed at $63.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 6,951.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

