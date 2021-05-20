IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 560,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.