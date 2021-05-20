IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBIBF. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IBI Group stock remained flat at $$8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

