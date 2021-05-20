ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. ICF International has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.