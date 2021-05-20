Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,183. The firm has a market cap of $341.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

