IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

