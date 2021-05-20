Idle (IDLE) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Idle has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $19.35 million and $123,343.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $11.89 or 0.00029880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,816 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

