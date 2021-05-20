IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

