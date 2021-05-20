IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,885 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

