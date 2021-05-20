IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $67.63 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -294.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

