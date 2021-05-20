IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

