IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 805.6% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 99,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,619 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

