IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

