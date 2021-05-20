IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

