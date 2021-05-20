IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 12,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

