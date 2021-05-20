IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

