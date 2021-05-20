IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 119.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 982,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,541. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

