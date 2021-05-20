IFP Advisors Inc Invests $62,000 in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

