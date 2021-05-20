IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.35 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

