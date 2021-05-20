IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $325.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $339.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

