IFP Advisors Inc Sells 259 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $155,563.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,359 shares in the company, valued at $489,960.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock worth $3,091,447 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGR opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

