Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

