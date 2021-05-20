IMAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

