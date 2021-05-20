IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Down 5%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.