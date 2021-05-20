Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

IMUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 59,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

