Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,895.90 ($24.77).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43). 1,481,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,019. The company has a market capitalization of £15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74).

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

