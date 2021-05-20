Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

