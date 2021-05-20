Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.06 on June 30th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IMB opened at GBX 1,633.71 ($21.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,536.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,490.90. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

