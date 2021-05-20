Imperial Brands PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

