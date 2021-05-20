Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Impinj stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

