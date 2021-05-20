Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 60,818 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

