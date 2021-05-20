Infinera (INFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) recently:

5/19/2021 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

5/11/2021 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

