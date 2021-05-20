Infinera (INFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) recently:
- 5/19/2021 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “
- 5/13/2021 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.