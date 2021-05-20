Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFJPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Informa stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

