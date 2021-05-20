Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.93 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 42.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 309.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

