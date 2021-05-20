Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

