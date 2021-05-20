InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in InMode by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in InMode by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

